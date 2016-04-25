LinkedIn classifies Bend as being in the Eugene area

Professionals in Bend have found that the online networking website LinkedIn classifies their businesses as in the Eugene area, not its own place.

The Bulletin reports that the two cities are divided not just by more than a two hour drive, but by different labor markets. Economists define the two cities as in separate metropolitan statistical areas.

Real estate agent Greg Fischer, of Bend, says he contacted LinkedIn about fixing the issue, but was told by a customer service representative that it's a problem with the geocoding system, which is provided by another company.

LinkedIn did not respond to requests for comment.

