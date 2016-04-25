Cold case suspect pleads guilty, sentenced to prison for 1989 Portland murder

A man brought back to Oregon from Utah in 2014 to face charges for the 1989 murder of a homeless man in northeast Portland has been sentenced to life in prison.

Roberto Garcia-Lopez, 61, pleaded guilty to the charge of murder Monday.

A grand jury indicted Roberto Garcia-Lopez in 2012 in connection with the killing of 33-year-old Kuen Yin Ng. Ng's body was found on the rocky shores of the Willamette River north of the Burnside Bridge under the I-5 ramp to I-84 on Nov. 28, 1989.

Cold Case Homicide Unit detectives began reviewing the case in May 2010 and worked with the Oregon State Police Crime Lab to re-examine evidence.

Police said DNA evidence eventually identified Garcia-Lopez as the murder suspect.

At roughly the same time, Utah authorities identified him as the suspect in a November 1989 murder from that state. Garcia-Lopez, also known as Jose Ortiz-Garcia, pleaded guilty in 2013 in Salt Lake City and was sentenced to life in prison.

Garcia-Lopez was extradited to Oregon in June 2014.

After pleading guilty in Portland on Monday, he was sentenced to life in prison with parole possible after 25 years.

