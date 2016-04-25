Flu outbreak in senior care home concerns workers, residents

A flu outbreak at a senior care home near Multnomah Village has workers and residents concerned.

On Monday, the county health department said that there have been three confirmed cases of the flu at Avamere Crestview.

Avamere said one patient, who was also dealing with other chronic health problems, has died.

The two other patients had the H1N1 strain of the flu.

The county is working with Avamere to disinfect and clean the property.

H1N1 is now a more common strain during Oregon Flu season, and can be prevented with an annual vaccine.

