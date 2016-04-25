Voter deadlines in OR and WA this week - KPTV - FOX 12

Voter deadlines in OR and WA this week

Posted: Updated:
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

The deadlines to register for voters in both Oregon and Washington are this week for elections in May.

Monday is the last day for residents of Washington to register, change their address or make other updates with the voter information.

Washington voting period starts May 6 and runs for 18 days.

Tuesday is the deadline for Oregon voters to register, or to change party affiliation. Registration or changes have to be postmarked by 11:59 p.m. to be valid.

Oregon voters can begin mailing in the ballots Wednesday.

For more Washington voter information, visit SOS.WA.gov, and for more details on Oregon’s elections, go to SOS.Oregon.gov.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.