Voter deadlines in OR and WA this week

The deadlines to register for voters in both Oregon and Washington are this week for elections in May.

Monday is the last day for residents of Washington to register, change their address or make other updates with the voter information.

Washington voting period starts May 6 and runs for 18 days.

Tuesday is the deadline for Oregon voters to register, or to change party affiliation. Registration or changes have to be postmarked by 11:59 p.m. to be valid.

Oregon voters can begin mailing in the ballots Wednesday.

For more Washington voter information, visit SOS.WA.gov, and for more details on Oregon’s elections, go to SOS.Oregon.gov.