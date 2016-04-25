Clothing worn by missing Depoe Bay woman found near shoreline

A piece of clothing worn by a missing Depoe Bay woman was discovered near the shoreline a week after her disappearance.

Katy Roe, 22, was last seen leaving the Wing Wa Restaurant & Lounge at 2 a.m. April 17.

Investigators said she was walking home from the bar to her home in the Southpoint area of Depoe Bay, but never arrived.

Family members said she had been having a drink with her grandmother and sent a text message at 2 a.m. saying she was leaving the bar. Roe sent another text at 2:12 a.m. saying she was still on her way, but was out enjoying the moon and beautiful night.

Detectives said last week that her cell phone had no activity after her disappearance.

Crews have searched on the ground and by air with no luck, until a tip was received over the weekend.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said someone reported finding a piece of clothing, a dark-colored vest, that may have belonged to Roe near the shoreline.

Family members confirmed the article of clothing did belong to Roe and was in her possession the night of her disappearance. No other details were released about the clothing.

The Lincoln County Major Crimes Team continues to investigate leads and tips in this case.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the sheriff's office tip line at 541-265-0669. A website was also created at bringkatyhome.com.

Investigators said there is no evidence connecting Roe's disappearance to that of Owen Woods, a Linfield College student who went missing the same weekend and was last seen in Depoe Bay.

