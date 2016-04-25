Woman sues city of Portland over broken foot from stepping in pothole

A woman is seeking nearly $50,000 from the city of Portland after breaking her foot by stepping in a pothole.

The lawsuit filed last week states the woman parked on the east side of Southwest 1st Avenue between Taylor Street and Yamhill Street in downtown Portland in August 2015.

She left her vehicle, paid for metered parking, returned to her vehicle and stepped on the edge of a pothole while locking the driver's side door, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit states stepping in the pothole caused her to fall and broke a bone in her right foot. Her medical bills were $1,338, according to court documents.

The lawsuit alleges the city of Portland failed to inspect Southwest 1st Avenue to identify the hazardous pothole, use reasonable care to repair the pothole or adequately warn of the pothole.

The lawsuit states the woman was employed as a server at a downtown restaurant and was unable to work from Aug. 20, 2015 through Nov. 10, 2015. The lawsuit states she lost nearly $11,000 in wages.

The lawsuit is seeking $49,999.99, stating the woman's broken foot, "caused pain, suffering, limitation of activities and loss of enjoyment of life after the incident."

No court dates have been set in this case.

