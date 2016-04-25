Police: Man arrested for stabbing brother-in-law in SE Portland

Police arrested a man accused of stabbing his brother-in-law in southeast Portland on Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 1300 block of Southeast 160th Place at 3:25 p.m.

They arrived and located the victim suffering from an injury described as non-life threatening. The man was treated at the scene and released.

The suspect was found nearby and arrested without incident. Police said he is the victim's brother-in-law.

The suspect's name was not immediately released.

Detectives from the Domestic Violence Reduction Unit are conducting an investigation.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.