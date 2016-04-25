Cheerios adding pumpkin spice to your cereal bowl - KPTV - FOX 12

Cheerios adding pumpkin spice to your cereal bowl

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (KPTV) -

Pumpkin spice coffee lovers will soon be able to find their favorite flavor in their cereal bowl.

In a recent article with Bloomberg News,cereal maker General Mills announced that they will be introducing Pumpkin Spice Cheerios as a limited-edition flavor later this year.

This new flavor, along with other innovations such as Strawberry Cheerios and making their core lines gluten-free, comes in response to a steady sales slip since 2010.

The pumpkin spice flavor has become a fall favorite for customers at Starbucks and other coffee retailers, as well as in other foods ranging from Oreo's to M&M’s.

According to Bloomberg, shoppers should be able to find the limited-edition Pumpkin Spice Cheerios in stores around Labor Day.

