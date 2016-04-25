Vandals destroy 911 call box in recreation area with limited cell service

Vandals destroyed a new 911 call box that was installed in case of an emergency in a popular recreation area that has limited cell phone service.

The Salmon Falls Recreation Area call box was installed and wired over the winter. The phone was set to be placed this spring, just prior to recreation season.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office reported Monday that vandals broke the box and post and threw them over an embankment.

Crews are now working to re-install the post and box, while finishing the installation of the phone.

"It is disappointing that the senseless actions of a select few are delaying the installation of a vital and potentially lifesaving tool. Please, if you see someone tampering with, or damaging these phones or boxes, write down a description of the person or get a license plate, and report it to the sheriff's office immediately," said Commander Eric Hlad of the Enforcement Division.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Marion County Sheriff's Office at 503-588-5032 and callers can remain anonymous.

The 911 call box is part of an effort to address concerns about safety in the area – including Salmon Falls, North Fork Park and Three Pools – which has limited, if any, cell service.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.