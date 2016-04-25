Astoria man dies after falling at Youngs River Falls

An Astoria man is being remembered as a great father and a great friend after he died at Youngs River Falls over the weekend.

The Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office reported that Joseph Nestor, 34, died from injuries after falling 60-70 feet onto rocks at the popular swimming hole.

Nestor was visiting the waterfall with his father and brother Saturday afternoon. They stayed on shore while he starting climbing onto the face of the falls, according to the sheriff’s office.

He slipped and fell onto the blocks and into the water. His body was recovered a short time later.

Friend John May said Nestor was devoted to his wife and two sons.

“He was really good with his kids," May said. "His family always came first, before anything.”

May described Nestor, who he met while working for the same construction company, as having a big heart.

“He was just a great guy all the way around," he said. "He’d listen to you if you had a problem.”

Relatives have created a GoFundMe account to benefit Nestor’s wife and children.

