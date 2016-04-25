Kaiser Permanente faces lawsuit over nurse charged with sex abuse

Alex Matthew Woolner, 37, was arrested on charges of criminal mistreatment and sexual abuse stemming from alleged abuse to patients during his time as a nurse at a Beaverton Kaiser Permanente clinic.

After a Kaiser Permanente nurse was accused of victimizing female patients, the healthcare chain is now being hit with a lawsuit from the alleged victims.

Alex Woolner is accused of sexually and verbally abusing patients, as well as performing unnecessary exams.

Kaiser Permanente said it placed Woolner on administrative leave in January after the first accusations of misconduct.

During an investigation conducted by both police and Kaiser Permanente, the healthcare chain said they found no signs of any misconduct and allowed Woolner to return to work. He was then put on leave again in February after another investigation and resigned.

A lawyer for patients said Kaiser Permanente should not have allowed the nurse around patients following the original allegations of abuse.

"We have to wonder, the officials that put this guy back on the job, would they have done it if one of their daughter's was the next lady up in line. I suspect that what we've seen so far is the tip of the iceberg," said Lawyer Greg Kafoury.

Kaiser Permanente Northwest followed up with FOX 12 in a statement saying that the safety of patients is their highest priority and are reviewing their operations and policies.

