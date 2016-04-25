Portland officer accused of DUII after crashing undercover police car

Newport police have arrested a 19-year-old man they say kidnapped a Newport-area hotel employee.More >
Newport police have arrested a 19-year-old man they say kidnapped a Newport-area hotel employee.More >
First responders are on the scene of an accident after a plane crashed into a radio tower west of Oklahoma City.More >
First responders are on the scene of an accident after a plane crashed into a radio tower west of Oklahoma City.More >
As Salem awaits its tap water test results, the city is facing criticism from many in the community over when it notified people of the toxic levels of blue-green algae.More >
As Salem awaits its tap water test results, the city is facing criticism from many in the community over when it notified people of the toxic levels of blue-green algae.More >
Divers are preparing to search Mission Lake in Salem Thursday morning after a possible drowning.More >
Divers are preparing to search Mission Lake in Salem Thursday morning after a possible drowning.More >
A mother has been arrested on suspicion of murder in her daughter's death.More >
A mother has been arrested on suspicion of murder in her daughter's death.More >
WARNING: Before you the watch video, it is very disturbing and may not be suitable for everyone.More >
WARNING: Before you the watch video, it is very disturbing and may not be suitable for everyone.More >
The disorder is probably caused by a mixture of genetic and environmental risk factors, including the environment of the uterus during pregnancy.More >
The disorder is probably caused by a mixture of genetic and environmental risk factors, including the environment of the uterus during pregnancy.More >
A Newport woman accused of attempted murder admitted attacking her 6-year-old son with a knife and told police, “he deserved it,” according to court documents.More >
A Newport woman accused of attempted murder admitted attacking her 6-year-old son with a knife and told police, “he deserved it,” according to court documents.More >
A mother in Arkansas said a manager at her local IHOP refused to let her son -- who was born without arms -- sit on a table and eat with his feet.More >
A mother in Arkansas said a manager at her local IHOP refused to let her son -- who was born without arms -- sit on a table and eat with his feet.More >
A pregnant mom of three is recovering from a violent attack outside her house more than two weeks ago on Mother’s Day weekend. Family said Traci Spurgeon was getting home from work as a cocktail waitress in Tualatin in the early morning hours on May 12th when she was attacked in her driveway on Northeast Atlantic Street in McMinnville.More >
A pregnant mom of three is recovering from a violent attack outside her house more than two weeks ago on Mother’s Day weekend. Family said Traci Spurgeon was getting home from work as a cocktail waitress in Tualatin in the early morning hours on May 12th when she was attacked in her driveway on Northeast Atlantic Street in McMinnville.More >