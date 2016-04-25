Portland officer accused of DUII after crashing undercover police car

Officer Daniel Chastain was cited and released on the following four charges: DUII-alcohol, reckless driving, reckless endangering and criminal mischief in the first degree. (KPTV viewer photo)

A Portland police officer was arrested after he crashed an undercover police car in Clackamas County due to driving under the influence of alcohol, according to investigators. (Viewer photo)

Officer Daniel Chastain was cited and released on the following four charges: DUII-alcohol, reckless driving, reckless endangering and criminal mischief in the first degree, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office. He was not booked into jail.

Deputies said the crash occurred at around 1:30 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Southeast Big Timber Court and Southeast 172nd Avenue.

Callers reported that a black car had been traveling at a high rate of speed, when it collided with a red pickup truck and rolled over.

"It was like watching something on TV," said Linda Obrist, who witnessed the crash.

She said the black undercover vehicle caught her attention because it was speeding.

“I was watching for his brakes. I saw him tap his brakes but there was no braking per se,” she said. “Then I heard the impact and saw the black car flying through the air, turning over a few times and then landing on its top.”

Obrist did not speak with Chastain, but did speak with the driver of the truck.

"He was shook up," she said.

Deputies arrived on scene with medical personnel from the Clackamas Fire District and began to render aid and start an investigation into the crash. The Clackamas County Crash Reconstruction and Forensic Team also assisted in the investigation.

They learned the car was owned by the City of Portland and was being operated by Chastain. According to the sheriff’s office, initial indications revealed excessive speed and alcohol as possible contributing factors to the crash.

Chastain was place under arrest for DUII and taken to a local hospital to be evaluated as a precaution.

The Happy Valley police chief said Chastain did not receive any preferential treatment due to his status as a police officer. The crash was investigated thoroughly, the chief said.

Chastain is a 17-year veteran of the Portland Police Bureau and was assigned to the Tactical Operations Division. He was placed on paid administrative leave pending the resolution of the case in Clackamas County.

According to Portland police, at the time of the crash, Officer Chastain was in an "on-call" status while off-duty.

