Crews respond to multiple grass fires along Highway 97

Fire crews battled several grass fires along Highway 97 Monday night.

Klickitat County 911 began receiving calls about the fires around 5:25 p.m. The fires were reported along Hwy 97 from mile marker 20 to mile marker 44.

Fire crews from Klickitat County found and extinguished over 20 spot fires.

Then around 5:45 p.m., more reports of grass fires on Highway 97 at Maryhill were reported.

Fire crews arrived and found a fire between Hwy 97 and the railroad tracks with heavy smoke over the roadway and low visibility. Highway 97 was closed for awhile between Sam Hill Bridge and mile marker one but is now back open.

Multiple fire crews from three fire departments are on scene and working along the highway.

Drivers are urged to use caution and use alternate routes if possible.

The Klickitat County Sheriff's Office has not issued an evacuation notice at this time. The public should be alert and call 911 to report any fires.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.