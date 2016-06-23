Salem man arrested after neighbor says he shot and killed her dog

A Salem man was arrested after his neighbor said he shot and killed her 1-year-old chihuahua with a rodent hunting pellet gun.

Melodie Weeks said she called her four dogs in Monday night but her chihuahua, Rosie, didn't come back.

With the help of a friend, they searched and found Rosie unresponsive in the yard. They immediately took the dog to the vet where they learned the chihuahua died from a pellet gun wound to the head.

On Tuesday, Weeks' neighbor, Shane Rockwell, 46, was arrested and charged with one count of aggravated animal abuse and reckless endangering.

Weeks told FOX 12 she runs a daycare from her home and the kids are extremely upset over the dog's death.

"He's basically endangering the kids here by doing that, and what has happened is he's emotionally scarred them because that dog was their friend."

Rockwell was arraigned on charges of first-degree aggravated animal abuse and reckless endangering.

In September 2017, the charges were dismissed following a request to do so by prosecutors. The dismissal was made without prejudice, meaning charges could be refiled at a later date.

