Voices of Disney characters Belle and Beast talk to MORE

Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” has been a part of most of our childhoods for the past two decades. Now, it celebrates its 25th anniversary with a special Blu-Ray DVD edition. The original voices of Belle and Beast, Paige O’Hara and Robbie Benson talk to MORE about being a part of the world wide franchise.

“It’s timeless, it's going to go on forever long after we are gone,” O’Hara said.

The actors share their thoughts on “Beauty and the Beast” the movie, starring Emma Watson from the “Harry Potter” franchise and Dan Stevens from the series “Downtown Abbey.”

The movie will hit theaters on March 17.

