Shelter offers $500 reward for return of stolen three-pawed kitten

Forrest Gump, a black cat missing a foot, was taken from the Salem Friends of Felines adoption center Monday. (Photo: Salem Friends of Felines)

A three-pawed kitten was stolen from a Salem animal shelter the night before he was scheduled to be picked up by his new family, according to the facility's director.

Now, the shelter is offering a a $500 reward for the return of the cat.

Jeanie Sloan said Forrest Gump, a black kitten missing his rear left foot, was taken from Salem Friends of Felines sometime Monday.

Sloan said an employee discovered Forrest was missing around 6 p.m.

A family had just adopted the kitten around 4 p.m. and was planning on picking him up from the center Tuesday after he had been neutered.

Sloan said a cashier was the only person at the center during the time of the incident. Forrest was being held in the back of the facility, inside the adoption center while the cashier was up front in the thrift store section of the building.

Shelter volunteers said Forrest suffers from an upper respiratory illness and needs medication.

Sloan said she planned to file a report with Salem police.

The shelter had previously been offering a $300 reward for the cat's return. But after an anonymous donation, the reward is now up to $500. Salem Friends of Felines can be reached by phone at 503-362-5611.

