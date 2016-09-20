Man dies in Hwy 82 crash in Union Co.; equipment failure suspect - KPTV - FOX 12

Man dies in Hwy 82 crash in Union Co.; equipment failure suspected

Posted: Updated:
Photo: OSP Photo: OSP
Photo: OSP Photo: OSP
UNION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) -

A 70-year-old man died after crashing down an embankment off Highway 82 in Union County.

Emergency crews responded to the highway near Milepost 31 at 3:06 p.m. Monday.

Investigators said Gary Leonard Alford of Joseph was driving his older Dodge farm truck east down Minam Grade when he failed to negotiate a curve.

The truck left the roadway and went down an embankment. Alford was thrown from the truck.

A medical helicopter was called out, but Alford was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witness statements and some scene evidence suggest that an equipment failure may have been a contributing factor in the crash, according to police.

No other details were immediately released about the investigation.

The highway was closed in the area for two hours after the crash.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.