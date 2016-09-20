Man dies in Hwy 82 crash in Union Co.; equipment failure suspected

A 70-year-old man died after crashing down an embankment off Highway 82 in Union County.

Emergency crews responded to the highway near Milepost 31 at 3:06 p.m. Monday.

Investigators said Gary Leonard Alford of Joseph was driving his older Dodge farm truck east down Minam Grade when he failed to negotiate a curve.

The truck left the roadway and went down an embankment. Alford was thrown from the truck.

A medical helicopter was called out, but Alford was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witness statements and some scene evidence suggest that an equipment failure may have been a contributing factor in the crash, according to police.

No other details were immediately released about the investigation.

The highway was closed in the area for two hours after the crash.

