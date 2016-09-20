Pot shop operating in defiance of moratorium closes in Clark County

A recreational marijuana business operating in defiance of a moratorium has closed in Hazel Dell.

Sticky's Pot Shop complied with code enforcement action and shut down on Friday.

Clark County's code enforcement department reports a $100,000 lien was placed on the property, which is the total in fines the business incurred for operating in the county illegally.

John Larson opened Sticky's in December 2015. It was in an unincorporated area of Clark County, where a moratorium on recreational marijuana businesses has been in place since 2014.

Larson said in January of this year that he believes state law trumps local codes. Washington's attorney general said local moratoriums banning pot shops are legal.

Customers and store employees told FOX 12 Tuesday that they were angry with this outcome.

“I’m very upset. I’m very upset. My partner smokes it for pain,” customer Marsha Pollow said. “And you know, she’s home suffering right now.”

“We’re handing out these fliers telling everybody, be a voice. The best thing you can do right now is let your county seats know, hey, you want us here,” employee Amy Jo Linn added. ”You’re not riff raff. You’re everyday citizens of hazel dell and this is convenient for you and you’re simply exercising your right to purchase.”

Although they don’t have a specific date, the staff wants customers to know they plan to re-open soon.

