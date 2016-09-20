Tualatin police ask for public’s help in identifying theft suspe - KPTV - FOX 12

Tualatin police ask for public’s help in identifying theft suspect

Posted: Updated:
TUALATIN, OR (KPTV) -

Tualatin police are looking for information that can help them identify a suspect connected to a theft and a case of credit card fraud.

According to police, someone smashed the driver’s side window of a vehicle parked in the lot at Boom Fitness, 18039 Southwest Lower Boones Ferry Road, September 5 between 4:30 p.m. and 4:55 p.m.

After smashing the window, police said the suspect took the victim’s gym bag and wallet.

Approximately one hour later, security images from the Fred Meyer store at 16301 Southeast 82nd Drive in Clackamas recorded a woman making purchases with a card stolen from the victim.

The suspect seen in the security images was a white woman between 20 and 30 years old, with dark brown hair and neon highlights at the base. The woman was wearing a white t-shirt with the word “PEACE” written in black, a gray camouflage hooded sweatshirt and tight black pants.

Investigators are asking anyone that can identify the suspect to please call 503-629-0111 and reference case #16-2540.

They also remind drivers to secure valuables out of the view of others when leaving a vehicle unattended.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.