Prosecutor: Ammon Bundy had $8,000 cash when arrested - KPTV - FOX 12

Prosecutor: Ammon Bundy had $8,000 cash when arrested

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
Ammon Bundy (KPTV file image) Ammon Bundy (KPTV file image)
PORTLAND, OR (AP) -

A prosecutor says Ammon Bundy had more than $8,000 in his jacket at the time of his arrest.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Craig Gabriel told the court Tuesday the cash indicates Bundy planned to continue occupying the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge for a long time. Gabriel said the Idaho resident also had a withdrawal slip for $6,000 from a bank he visited in that state the day before his arrest.

Bundy was arrested Jan. 26 during a traffic stop as he and other occupation leaders were traveling to a community meeting north of the refuge.

He and six others are on trial in Portland, accused of conspiring to prevent federal workers from doing their jobs at the refuge. Two refuge employees and a Harney County sheriff's sergeant testified Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.