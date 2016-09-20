Dead whale washes away on Oregon coast, only to re-emerge 2 miles south

Photo of whale carcass at Oswald West State Park from Oregon Parks and Recreation Department.

A dead whale that washed ashore on the Oregon coast was swept back out to sea by high tide, only to re-emerge on the beach two miles away.

The remains of a 38-foot humpback whale were found near Arch Cape over the weekend.

Researchers intended to perform a necropsy, only to find the whale had washed away.

On Tuesday, the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department reported that the whale's carcass was found at Short Sand Beach inside Oswald West State Park.

On busy beaches in the heat of summer, workers normally bury large mammals if they are reachable with excavation equipment.

In this case, where temperatures are cool and visitors are fewer, the whale will be left to decay naturally.

Scavengers and microorganisms will consume and recycle the tissue over the course of several weeks, according to the Parks and Recreation Department.

Researchers have the required federal permits to collect tissue from dead whales. All other visitors are encouraged to view the humpback, but taking any pieces of it is prohibited and people are discouraged from touching it.

Pets should also be kept away.

State park workers will be at Short Sand Beach at 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday to present interpretive talks. High tides predicted over the next few weeks are not expected to be high enough to take the whale back out to sea.

If that were to happen, the interpretive presentations will still go on as scheduled.

