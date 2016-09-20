Family mourns teen killed in north Portland shooting

Police are still searching for the gunman that killed a local teenager in north Portland as the victim’s family mourns their loss.

The shooting happened Monday night on the corner of North Willis Boulevard and Hereford Avenue.

Tuesday, the Portland Police Bureau identified the victim as 18-year-old Marquis Stephion Taylor.

Already a memorial has been set up in honor of the victim at the scene. The young man was just starting his life and his death has left his family is devastated.

“They said that he was running and was shot,” the victim’s aunt Adrianna Davis said, sharing with FOX 12 how police described her nephew’s final moments. “In his back, running for his life.”

Officers responded to a shooting call in the Portsmouth neighborhood around 8:30 p.m. Monday. According to police reports, witnesses heard gunshots and saw two men running.

Officers said Taylor eventually collapsed in someone’s driveway and died.

Gang Enforcement Team investigators are now involved, leading Davis to think her nephew may have been naive about some of his friends.

“I think he was just trying to establish some kind of adulthood and hung out with the wrong people and got tied up in something horrible,” she said. “In my head, I’m questioning really is it safe for our kids to go?”

The shooting happened just feet away from César Chávez School.

Classes started on time Tuesday, but parent Maygen Hess was on edge. With a shooting at nearby McCoy Park just last week, she can’t help but worry.

“They say it’s not related to the school, so I’m just going to have to go with them,” Hess told FOX 12. “But if I hear anything else, I’m going to have to grab my son and go. But right now, I’m kind of nervous leaving him.”

Davis said her nephew was a loving son and brother who was working on his GED and looking for a job. Whoever pulled that trigger took it all away, though, and Davis said someone knows who did it.

“He was a good kid, he was. Just 18. His life just started. I know he’s in heaven now, but I miss him so much and I just want closure,” she said. “Just do the right thing. You know, this is not okay what happened. My nephew is dead and he’s not coming back.”

Police do not have a good suspect description at this point so they’re asking for any help from potential witnesses.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call the Portland Police Bureau at 503-823-3333.

A candlelight vigil will be held for Taylor Tuesday night at 8:00 p.m.

