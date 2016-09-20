Sex offender sentenced to 10 years in federal prison in child pornography case

An Oregon sex offender was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography.

Samuel Ira Dowell, 31, pleaded guilty Monday.

Dowell, 31, was on post-prison supervision following a previous conviction in Oregon for attempted first-degree sexual abuse.

Investigators said Dowell met a 13-year-old girl online and exchanged sexually explicit messages with her online and over the phone.

They talked about meeting in person, engaging in various sexual activities and having children together, according to the Department of Justice.

The girl's mother discovered the conversations and reported the situation to police. Investigators identified Dowell and learned he was a convicted sex offender living in Oregon.

A forensic examination of his computer led to the discovery of sexually explicit images and videos of the girl and other children, according to investigators.

Dowell and the 13-year-old girl, who lives in another state, never met in person.

U.S. District Judge Marco H. Hernandez described the nature and circumstances of the offense as "horrible," and Dowell's history and character as "deeply disturbing," according to the Department of Justice.

Along with 10 years in prison, Dowell was sentenced to 15 years supervised released, which includes prohibitions on contact with minors, restrictions on where he can work and live and restrictions on computer use and access to the internet.

Dowell must undergo mental health and sex offender treatment and register as a sex offender.

