Air Jordan shoes, VHS tape found in Washington Co. time capsule from 1990

A pair of Nike Air Jordan shoes, cassette tapes of local radio programming and a VHS tape of the opening ceremony for the Washington County public services building were found in a time capsule from 1990.

The time capsule was buried near the main entrance of the then-brand new public services building in May 1990.

A comprehensive seismic retrofit project for the building is scheduled to begin in the next few months, which led to unearthing the time capsule Tuesday.

Its contents included local newspapers, a Time magazine and a TV Guide from May 1990.

Restaurant menus were also placed in the capsule, along with essays written by students who answered the question, "What three things would you like to see changed by the year 2010?"

The students expressed a variety of concerns about issues including homelessness, child abuse, racism and substance abuse in their essays.

The retrofit construction project on the building is expected to begin in early winter and continue for two years.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.