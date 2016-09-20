Man who confessed to 1994 murder in Kelso sentenced to 17 years in prison

A man who confessed to a murder 22 years after it occurred was sentenced to 17 years in prison.

Brandon David Wright, 45, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder Tuesday.

He was arrested in Salt Lake City in March after walking into a police station and telling officers he killed a man in Washington in 1994.

The body of 49-year-old Robert Edward Bushey was found under several blankets on the floor of his travel trailer on the 400 block of Douglas Street in Kelso on Aug. 31, 1994.

He is believed to have been killed four days earlier.

Wright told investigators he was hungry, so he broke into a travel trailer parked in front of a Kelso home.

Court documents state Bushey interrupted the burglary, so Wright hit him in the head with a hammer and then stabbed him 53 times.

Wright then stole Bushey's 1984 Ford Thunderbird and crashed it at the Portland Meadows horse racing track.

After Wright's confession in March, Washington detectives reviewed the case file on the original homicide investigation and found Wright's story to be consistent with evidence found at the time.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Wright was arrested on a drug charge in Portland on Aug. 28, 1994, after the killing is believed to have occurred and before Bushey's body was discovered.

Wright told investigators he was in Kelso in 1994 because he had fled Utah, where he was facing criminal charges.

