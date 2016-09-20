Police: Man covered in 'marshmallow-like cream' vandalizes Voodoo Doughnut in Eugene

Eugene police say a man was arrested after he smeared a white sticky food substance on furniture and windows at the Voodoo Doughnut shop.

Police said they responded to the report of a disorderly subject, who had smeared what was described as marshmallow-like cream on patio furniture and the windows outside the shop.

Police found Ean Mandrake Card, 20, in the area of Oak Alley, just south of 11th Avenue, and asked him about the incident.

According to police, when they found Card he was covered in the sticky white substance.

Card was arrested for criminal mischief in the third degree, criminal trespass in the second degree and disorderly conduct. He was booked into the Lane County Jail.

