Elections officials: Oregon voters receiving letters claiming they are not registered

Some Oregon voters are receiving letters that elections officials call misleading or inaccurate.

Oregon elections officials reported complaints from voters who are receiving letters from the Voter Participation Center.

The letters claim that the recipient is not registered to vote.

Elections officials said the letters include a pre-filled voter registration form that may contain incorrect or outdated information or information for people who don't live at the address.

Voters who have questions about their registration status are asked to visit oregonvotes.gov or contact their county elections office.

According to the VPC, in early September, over 11 million notices were sent to voters in 18 states.

Oregon elections officials said, in many cases, those voters are currently registered, even though the third-party mailer says otherwise. Some letters contain outdated information, like maiden names.

A news release from the VPC states, "In our mailings, we use the best technology available to ensure that mail recipients are both eligible to vote and unregistered at their current address."

Anyone who has received a registration form in error can have their name removed from VPC's database by filling out an online unsubscribe form.

Oregonians have until Oct. 18 to register to vote or update their voter information.

