Officers, K9's from across the state taking part in canine training in Eugene

The state of Oregon is training more than 100 officers down in Eugene this week, and many of them have four legs.

It's part of the state's Police Canine Association training.

Officers and their K9 colleagues are in Eugene for a week of extensive drills. They train in multiple scenarios including door checks and tracking down people in the woods, known as area searches.

"Just getting different types of environment things for the dog to encounter in a controlled environment, so that we'll know what they'll do in an uncontrolled environment, such as real life," said Daren Kendrick with Oregon Police Canine Association.

The Oregon Police Canine Association holds training every fall and spring, and each year a different police agency hosts the training.

