Deputies investigating suspicious death in Columbia County

Deputies investigating suspicious death in Columbia County

Columbia County, OR (KPTV) -

Deputies said they are investigating a suspicious death after a body was found in Columbia County.

Columbia County Sheriff's Office said one body was found in the area of Pittsburg Road about a mile from Salmonberry Lake on Tuesday.

No victim information is available at this time. Investigators are awaiting forensic assistance from the Oregon State Police Crime Lab.

The major crimes team is helping CCSO with the investigation.

Pittsburg Rd. is closed from Salmonberry Lake to Conibear Road while deputies investigate.

No other information is available at this time.

