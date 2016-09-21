Muhammad Ali's eldest daughter in Portland to raise awareness about Parkinson's

The oldest daughter of boxing legend Muhammad Ali is in Portland this week to raise awareness about Parkinson's disease.

Muhammad Ali stunned the boxing world at age 22 when he became the Heavy Weight Champion. He was known as the greatest boxer of all time. He battled in the ring, but also his health.

Ali lived with Parkinson's disease for decades and passed away earlier this year.

Ali's oldest daughter, Maryum Ali, has made it her mission to help raise awareness.

"My father passed at 74 years old. He got Parkinson's in his late 30s, I believe, so he didn't live 30 years with it. So it's not a death sentence per se, but you know, with information and knowledge is a lot of power and improving your life with it."

Parkinson's affects the central nervous system and people's movement, often times resulting in tremors.

Maryum Ali is in Portland at the World Parkinson Congress to share her family's story and help others who may be fighting the disease.

"He didn't want Parkinson to hijack his life. My father had Parkinson's for 30 years. Unfortunately, he didn't have the access people have now."

Thousands of people are expected to attend the conference. Maryum Ali hopes the education and conversation will lead to an answer.

"Hopefully we're close to a cure but you gotta keep trying, you know. You have to keep up the fight."

The World Parkinson Congress runs until Friday at the Oregon Convention Center.

To learn more information about the event visit: www.wpc2016.org

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.