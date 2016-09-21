North Portland community holds vigil for 18-year-old killed in shooting

Red candles glowed at the site where an 18-year-old man was gunned down near Cesar Chavez school Monday night.

At least 50 people came by the candlelight vigil to honor Marquis Taylor.

Family and friends said Taylor was on his way to starting a new construction job.

"He was going to get his GED," his aunt Adriana Davis said. "He was a good boy and had a lot to look forward to."

Candlelight for Marquis Taylor happening now, friends mourn the loss of the 18-yr-old who was shot last night in Portsmouth @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/pJK4lMwMvN — Amber Diaz (@AmberDiazFOX12) September 21, 2016

Police said Taylor ran for his life near North Hereford Avenue and North Willis Avenue when he was shot. Police arrived on scene and found Taylor in someone's driveway.

"I know hes in heaven now but I miss him so much and I just want closure," said Davis.

Roy Tate, a pastor at a church Taylor attended as a child, said he remembers Taylor like it was yesterday.

"He was a likable young man, a lot of people knew him. Very quiet, very quiet spirited person. We need someone to speak up," Pastor Tate said. "Don't fear retaliation because this person or persons need to be brought to justice."

Police are investigating this case and are asking for the public's assistance. If you have any information on this case, you are asked to call police.

