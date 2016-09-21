Car crashes into power pole in Aloha, knocks out power to surrou - KPTV - FOX 12

Car crashes into power pole in Aloha, knocks out power to surrounding area

Posted: Updated:
KPTV KPTV
Courtesy: WCSO Courtesy: WCSO
ALOHA, OR (KPTV) -

Buildings and traffic lights were without power in Aloha early Wednesday after a car crashed into a power pole, according to deputies.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happen along near Southwest 198th Avenue and Farmington Road around 2:30 a.m.

The driver fled the scene of the crash, according to deputies.

Homes, businesses and traffic lights were without power along Tualatin Valley Highway near the area of the crash. Deputies provided traffic controls at intersections.

WCSO said all traffic lights were restored about one hour later.

Portland General Electric is working to restore power to all homes. All roads are open and clear. 

Deputies are still investigating the incident.

More information will be posted as soon as it is available. 

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.