Car crashes into power pole in Aloha, knocks out power to surrounding area

Buildings and traffic lights were without power in Aloha early Wednesday after a car crashed into a power pole, according to deputies.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happen along near Southwest 198th Avenue and Farmington Road around 2:30 a.m.

The driver fled the scene of the crash, according to deputies.

Homes, businesses and traffic lights were without power along Tualatin Valley Highway near the area of the crash. Deputies provided traffic controls at intersections.

WCSO said all traffic lights were restored about one hour later.

TV Hwy lights back to normal. Some still without power that was knocked out due to crash. #pdxtraffic JW pic.twitter.com/iQiUYd5bzm — WC Sheriff's Office (@WCSheriff) September 21, 2016

Darkness along SW TV Hwy from 198th to 178th. Deputies providing traffic controls at intersections. #pdxtraffic JW pic.twitter.com/4kUZol1OIK — WC Sheriff's Office (@WCSheriff) September 21, 2016

Portland General Electric is working to restore power to all homes. All roads are open and clear.

Deputies are still investigating the incident.

More information will be posted as soon as it is available.

