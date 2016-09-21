On the Go with Joe at Clark County Parade of Homes - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe at Clark County Parade of Homes

RIDGEFIELD, WA (KPTV) -

Joe V. was in Ridgefield checking out the Clark County Parade of Homes.  

Unlike traditional parades with floats and marching bands, this parade will display a variety of spectacular houses.

The event takes place Sept. 16 through Oct. 2 at Carty Roads Estates. Learn more at ClarkCountyParadeofHomes.com.    

