Mother and two children hit by car in front of Hillsboro elementary school

A woman and her two children, one of them in a stroller, were hit by a car while crossing the street in Hillsboro Wednesday morning.

Hillsboro police said the mother and her children, a 5-year-old girl and a toddler-age boy, were hit in a crosswalk at the intersection of Southeast 75th Avenue and Johnson Street by a driver who reported having a hard time seeing because the sun was in his eyes.

Police said the 5-year-old is a student at Ladd Acres Elementary School and the woman was taking the girl to school when they were hit.

All three were transported by ambulance to an area hospital. The five-year-old suffered injuries that police described as life-threatening. The toddler, who was in the stroller at the time, suffered serious injuries, police said. The children's mother suffered a non-life-threatening injury to her foot.

Updates on their conditions weren't immediately available.

Firefighters said the driver, a 33-year-old man, remained at the scene and spoke to investigators.

The Washington County Crash Analysis Reconstruction Team was dispatched the scene to investigate.

Police said Johnson Street would remain closed for some time.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.