Pets rescued from Louisiana flooding arrive in Oregon

Volunteers with Oregon Friends of Shelter Animals were on hand to meet the animals as they arrived in Hillsboro Tuesday.

A flight full of pets rescued from catastrophic flooding in Louisiana have arrived in Oregon to find new homes.

Local nonprofit Oregon Friends of Shelter Animals was waiting at the Hillsboro Airport as the cats and dogs arrived Tuesday.

The animals were brought to Oregon to help free up space at overcrowded shelters in Louisiana, where many people were separated from or abandoned their pets as the flood waters took over.

Another flight of rescued pets from Louisiana flew into Portland last week and the organization is expecting another flight in the coming days.

For information on how to adopt one of the animals, contact Oregon Friends of Shelter Animals.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.