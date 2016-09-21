‘Deadliest Catch: Dungeon Cove’ features Newport fishermen

The television series “Deadliest Catch” on Discovery has followed Alaskan Crab Fishermen for over a decade, and now its new spinoff with feature six boats from the Oregon Coast.

In “Deadliest Catch: Dungeon Cove,” crews followed Father and son team Garry and Kenny Ripka out of Newport.

They profiled their crew every day during last crab season between November and February.

The captains talked to MORE about the dangers they face at sea.

“Dungeness crab fishing is the most dangerous fishery in the world,” Garry said. “A bad decision can mean not only your life but also tens and thousands of dollars.”

The Ripkas described working in extreme weather conditions up to 70 mph winds. They hope the television series show how fishermen and the town of Newport work together.

“Deadliest Catch: Dungeon Cove” airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Discovery.