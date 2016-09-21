'Empire' star talks to MORE

The Lyon family is back with the high-anticipated season three premiere of "Empire" Wednesday on FOX 12.

MORE got the chance to talk to one of the stars of the show, Bryshere Gray, about what happens next in the hit musical drama.

Gray, who first rose to fame as a rap artist using the name "Yazz the Greatest," said that he is focused on continuing to develop his character, Hakeem.

While Gray could not give out many details on what he was doing this season, he did say fans would get to see how Cookie and Lucious first got together.