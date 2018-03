They're one of the most iconic cop duos in movie history, and now Martin Riggs and Roger Murtaugh are back for the new TV series "Lethal Weapon" premiering Wednesday on FOX.

The show combines action and drama with "ride or die" friendship and humor.

MORE spoke with star Clayne Crawford on the red carpet at the premiere in Hollywood.

While he was initially hesitant to take on the role, Crawford said the script convinced him to take the part opposite Damon Wayans.