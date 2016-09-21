Court directs parole board to reinstate Oregon cop killer's rele - KPTV - FOX 12

Court directs parole board to reinstate Oregon cop killer's release date

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
Sidney Dean Porter in court (KPTV file image) Sidney Dean Porter in court (KPTV file image)
Photo of Officer Frank Ward (KPTV file image) Photo of Officer Frank Ward (KPTV file image)
PORTLAND, OR (AP) -

An Oregon man who killed a police officer nearly 25 years ago is a step closer to leaving prison after an appeals court ruled the state parole board incorrectly rescinded his release.

The board planned to release Sidney Dean Porter in June 2013 but objections from then-Gov. John Kitzhaber and law enforcement officers led the board to reverse itself.

The Oregon Court of Appeals ruled Wednesday the board did not offer a valid reason to postpone the release.

Kristina Edmunson, spokeswoman for Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum, says the state is reviewing the decision and has yet to decide whether to petition the Oregon Supreme Court for review.

Porter bludgeoned Frank Ward with firewood in 1992 after the John Day police officer responded to a domestic violence call.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.