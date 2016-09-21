Court directs parole board to reinstate Oregon cop killer's release date

Sidney Dean Porter, serving a life sentence for the aggravated murder of John Day Police Ofc. Frank Ward, is asking to be released from prison early.

Convicted of killing police officer, Oregon inmate asks for early release again

An Oregon man who killed a police officer nearly 25 years ago is a step closer to leaving prison after an appeals court ruled the state parole board incorrectly rescinded his release.

The board planned to release Sidney Dean Porter in June 2013 but objections from then-Gov. John Kitzhaber and law enforcement officers led the board to reverse itself.

The Oregon Court of Appeals ruled Wednesday the board did not offer a valid reason to postpone the release.

Kristina Edmunson, spokeswoman for Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum, says the state is reviewing the decision and has yet to decide whether to petition the Oregon Supreme Court for review.

Porter bludgeoned Frank Ward with firewood in 1992 after the John Day police officer responded to a domestic violence call.

