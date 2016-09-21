Portland Public Schools settles employee's sexual harassment lawsuit for $250K

Portland Public Schools agreed to a $250,000 settlement with an employee who filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against the district.

The agreement signed Monday means the case will not go to trial.

The employee filed a lawsuit in August 2015 alleging emotional distress, battery and sexual harassment.

The employee's lawsuit stated he was fondled at Faubion School in front of colleagues by former physical education teacher and coach Mitchell Whitehurst.

Whitehurst pleaded guilty to misdemeanor harassment in December 2014 in connection with the allegations and was sentenced to 18 months probation.

He retired last year.

The employee's lawsuit initially sought $650,000.

The $250,000 settlement agreement states, "Neither this agreement nor any of its terms constitutes an admission of liability or wrongdoing" by the district.

The plaintiff agreed to dismiss the lawsuit and not seek further action against the district in this case.

Portland Public Schools released a statement that said, "This settlement secures a resolution to this dispute and avoids the resource expenditure of a trial. PPS is committed to ensuring that we respond quickly, thoroughly and effectively to all allegations of harassment and misconduct."

