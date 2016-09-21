Yamhill Co. deputies searching for missing 39-year-old woman

Yamhill County deputies are searching for a missing woman who had been staying in Lafayette and was last seen on Sept. 8.

The Yamhill County Sheriff's Office asked for the public's help Wednesday in locating 39-year-old Jessica Jane Ford Jung.

She was last seen at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 8 walking on Bridge Street in Lafayette.

She had been staying with acquaintances who live in the area.

Phone records indicate Jung may have been in Clackamas County near I-205 on Sept. 11.

Deputies said she is reported to have schizophrenia.

Jung is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and was last seen wearing a long sun dress that was pink and orange in color, along with sandals.

She had a pink sparkly hair clip and was carrying a black shoulder strap purse.

Anyone who sees Jung is asked to contact law enforcement. Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to contact Detective Justin Brester at bresterj@co.yamhill.or.us or Deputy Sean Sato at satos@co.yamhill.or.us or call the main office at 503-434-7506 and reference case number 16-2432.

