Get free admission to museums around the state this Saturday - KPTV - FOX 12

Get free admission to museums around the state this Saturday

Posted: Updated:
Visitors to the Portland Art Museum observe 'My Wife's Lovers,' a famous painting of cats that was on display earlier this year. (File photo/KPTV) Visitors to the Portland Art Museum observe 'My Wife's Lovers,' a famous painting of cats that was on display earlier this year. (File photo/KPTV)
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

More than a dozen museums in Oregon will be offering free admission this Saturday, Sept. 24.

The offer is part of the Smithsonian's annual Museum Day Live! event.

You can get into any of the participating museums for free, as long as you download a ticket online.

Here's a list of participating museums:

ASHLAND

  • ScienceWorks Hands-On Museum

BAKER CITY

  • National Historic Oregon Trail Interpretive Center

CANNON BEACH

  • Cannon Beach History Center & Museum

EAGLE CREEK

  • Philip Foster Farm Historic Site

EUGENE

  • Lane County Historical Museum
  • Museum of Natural and Cultural History at the University of Oregon

FAIRVIEW

  • Heslin House Museum & Fairview City Jail

GRESHAM

  • Zimmerman House Museum & Gardens

MCMINNVILLE

  • Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum

ONTARIO

  • Four Rivers Cultural Center & Museum

PORTLAND

  • Architectural Heritage Center
  • Blue Sky, the Oregon Center for the Photographic Arts
  • Oregon Historical Society
  • Oregon Nikkei Legacy Center
  • Portland Art Museum
  • World Forestry Center Discovery Museum

SALEM

  • Hallie Ford Museum of Art

THE DALLES

  • Columbia Gorge Discovery Center
  • Fort Dalles Museum/Anderson Homestead

VANCOUVER, WA

  • Clark County Historical Museum

To claim your free ticket, head over to smithsonianmag.com/museumday.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.