Get free admission to museums around the state this Saturday

Visitors to the Portland Art Museum observe 'My Wife's Lovers,' a famous painting of cats that was on display earlier this year. (File photo/KPTV)

More than a dozen museums in Oregon will be offering free admission this Saturday, Sept. 24.

The offer is part of the Smithsonian's annual Museum Day Live! event.

You can get into any of the participating museums for free, as long as you download a ticket online.

Here's a list of participating museums:

ASHLAND

ScienceWorks Hands-On Museum

BAKER CITY

National Historic Oregon Trail Interpretive Center

CANNON BEACH

Cannon Beach History Center & Museum

EAGLE CREEK

Philip Foster Farm Historic Site

EUGENE

Lane County Historical Museum

Museum of Natural and Cultural History at the University of Oregon

FAIRVIEW

Heslin House Museum & Fairview City Jail

GRESHAM

Zimmerman House Museum & Gardens

MCMINNVILLE

Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum

ONTARIO

Four Rivers Cultural Center & Museum

PORTLAND

Architectural Heritage Center

Blue Sky, the Oregon Center for the Photographic Arts

Oregon Historical Society

Oregon Nikkei Legacy Center

Portland Art Museum

World Forestry Center Discovery Museum

SALEM

Hallie Ford Museum of Art

THE DALLES

Columbia Gorge Discovery Center

Fort Dalles Museum/Anderson Homestead

VANCOUVER, WA

Clark County Historical Museum

To claim your free ticket, head over to smithsonianmag.com/museumday.

