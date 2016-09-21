Police: Thief claims to be rich rapper before stealing Gucci sunglasses at Lloyd Center

Wanted theft suspect at the Lloyd Center who police have dubbed "DJ Gucci Thief" along with a person he was seen with before the theft. (Images released by Portland Police Bureau)

Wanted theft suspect at the Lloyd Center who police have dubbed "DJ Gucci Thief." (Images released by Portland Police Bureau)

Police are searching for a theft suspect who claimed to be a rapper with a lot of money before he stole Gucci sunglasses at Lloyd Center.

Police have nicknamed the wanted suspect, "DJ Gucci Thief."

Officers responded to a Lloyd Center store on Sept. 12 regarding a theft.

The suspect told an employee that he was a rapper and wanted to buy expensive sunglasses.

The employee showed him four pairs and the suspect grabbed them and ran out of the store, according to police.

Police released surveillance images of "DJ Gucci Thief" on Wednesday.

A second person caught on camera in a camouflage jacket was seen with the suspect just prior to the theft.

Detectives are hoping to identify both people.

Anyone with information can leave a tip at portlandoregon.gov/police/canyouidme.

