College basketball tournament coming to Portland in 2017 in honor of Phil Knight

Phil Knight during a regular season college football game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene in October 2013. (Photo by Phil Ellsworth / ESPN Images)

An early season college basketball tournament featuring some of the nation's elite programs is coming to Portland in honor of Nike co-founder Phil Knight.

The Phil Knight Invitational, or PK80, is a 16-team tournament that will take place over Thanksgiving weekend in 2017 at the Moda Center and Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

The event will happen in advance of Knight's 80th birthday.

Participating schools include Arkansas, Butler, Connecticut, Duke, Florida, Georgetown, Gonzaga, Michigan State, North Carolina, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Portland, Portland State, Stanford and Texas.

Ten of the participating 16 schools have won an NCAA title, including nine of the past 13 national championships.

Two eight-team events – consisting of three games per team – will run simultaneously in the two buildings with the crowning of two bracket champions. All games from Portland will be televised on ESPN networks.

Ticket information will be announced at a later date.

PK80 was created on behalf of the schools and is owned and operated by ESPN Events, a division of ESPN, in conjunction with the Rose Quarter.

