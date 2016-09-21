Vancouver's Cadet Manufacturing sold to Ireland-based company

Cadet Manufacturing in Vancouver has been sold to Ireland-based Glen Dimplex Group.

Cadet was founded in 1957 and has 109 full-time employees at its Vancouver headquarters, along with 20 part-time employees.

Cadet will retain its name for the foreseeable future, will maintain its headquarters in Vancouver and continue to be overseen by its existing management team, according to a company release.

Cadet founder and current CEO, Dick Anderson, will continue with the company in a consulting role.

"A key consideration for Glen Dimplex in purchasing Cadet was the company's track record of fostering long term employees and providing a culture based on family values. Ensuring a stable future for employees was concurrently a prime consideration for Anderson when he chose to sell his company to Glen Dimplex," a releases states.

Glen Dimplex was established in 1973 as a manufacturer of oil-filled radiators, with seven employees.

Today, the company owns more than 30 companies with upward of 10,000 employees.

Cadet has experienced a 50 percent sales increase nationally since 2010, and, according to Johnson, the sale will allow the company to continue this growth in the consumer and commercial heating markets.

Cadet's current president, Hutch Johnson, who has been with the company since 1998, will be promoted to CEO. He said Vancouver employees can feel secure about their jobs going forward.

