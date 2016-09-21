Sheriff: Spider in car causes driver to crash in Washington County

A driver in Washington County lost control of their car and went off the road after a spider dropped from the vehicle's rearview mirror.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office tweeted a photo of the car, which landed on its side just off the roadway along Northwest Thompson Road Wednesday morning.

Spider season in full swing.Driver not injured after crash when spider drops from mirror on NW Thompson Rd today.BR pic.twitter.com/oV3woHyv9Z — WC Sheriff's Office (@WCSheriff) September 21, 2016

Deputies said nobody was injured in the crash.

