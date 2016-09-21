Sheriff: Spider in car causes driver to crash in Washington Coun - KPTV - FOX 12

Sheriff: Spider in car causes driver to crash in Washington County

Posted: Updated:
Photo: Washington County Sheriff's Office Photo: Washington County Sheriff's Office
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

A driver in Washington County lost control of their car and went off the road after a spider dropped from the vehicle's rearview mirror.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office tweeted a photo of the car, which landed on its side just off the roadway along Northwest Thompson Road Wednesday morning.

Deputies said nobody was injured in the crash.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.