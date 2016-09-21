Deputies confirm weekend search off Hwy 30 was tied to Kyron Horman investigation

At left, a photo from the day Kyron Horman disappeared. At right, an age progression image from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

An area off Highway 30 in Scappoose was searched over the weekend in connection to Kyron Horman's disappearance more than six years ago. (Source: KPTV)

The search of an area off Highway 30 in Scappoose over the weekend was tied to the investigation into Kyron Horman's disappearance more than six years ago.

Crews searched the area near Wildwood Golf Course for evidence, but no details were released about what led them to that location.

A Multnomah County Sheriff's Office spokesman confirmed that no human remains were found during the search.

Deputies said they follow-up on tips and conduct search operations periodically in connection with the Kyron Horman case, which is described as, "active, ongoing and includes a recent search effort."

Kyron's stepmother Terri Horman appears on the "Dr. Phil" show Wednesday and Thursday.

Terri Horman has never been named as a suspect in the case, but Kyron's mother Desiree Young has long pointed a finger at Terri Horman for her son's disappearance.

Kyron was last seen at Skyline Elementary School on June 4, 2010 when he was 7 years old.

Investigators said Terri Horman was believed to be the last person to see Kyron.

"The last thing I remember is the back of his head," Terri Horman told Dr. Phil.

A joint statement from the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office and Multnomah County District Attorney's Office on Wednesday addressed Terri Horman and the open investigation.

"Ms. Horman has an open invitation to speak with MCSO. The Multnomah County District Attorney's (Office) was in contact with defense attorney Stephen Houze earlier this week and was advised that he continues to represent Terri Horman. Mr. Houze requests no contact with Ms. Horman by law enforcement absent his authorization and her consent," the statement says.

