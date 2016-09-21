Parents concerned after accident in school crosswalk

Parents living near Ladd Acres Elementary in Hillsboro said there is constantly heavy traffic, especially in the morning, in the area near the school where a woman, her toddler and her 5-year-old were hit in a crosswalk Wednesday. (KPTV)

A mother and her two children are in the hospital after they were hit by a car in Hillsboro Wednesday morning.

Police said they were in a crosswalk near Ladd Acres Elementary school at Southeast 75th Avenue and Johnson Street just before 8 a.m.

“There was a kid on the ground—a little girl, not moving,” Kal Peiris, who spoke with the victims shortly after the crash, said. “There was another little baby with some blood on its face, and the mother was pretty in shock and limping.”

It was a shocking scene in the middle of a busy weekday morning routine.

“I came down here running because I didn’t know what to do,” Peiris recalled.

Peiris was just a few cars away from where a driver hit the family - a mother, her toddler in a stroller, and a 5-year-old girl - while they were walking through a crosswalk.

“You don’t want to see this, especially next to a school,” Peiris said.

“I went and prayed over the little girl,” neighbor Angela Perez added.

Perez, who lives near the school, came upon the crash as she was walking her own kids to school at the very same crosswalk.

“It could have happened to anybody, it could have happened to me or one of my neighbors,” Perez said.

All three victims were taken to the hospital, the 5-year-old with life-threatening injuries.

Officers said the 33-year-old driver was not speeding or on his phone but that he told police the sun was in his eyes and he didn’t see the people in the crosswalk. He stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

“It’s not the first time the sun is pretty bright on this road,” Peiris said. “You put a crosswalk right next to a school, and these are legitimate concerns. I think somebody needs to look into that.”

While neighbors are hoping for a full recovery for the victims, they say something should be done to keep students safer in the busy area.

“There’s a lot of traffic all the time, especially in the morning,” Perez explained.

No crossing guards were at the crosswalk at Southeast Johnson and 75th.

“In terms of a specific decision as to why there isn’t one necessarily here, I don’t know that I have a great answer for that,” Hillsboro School District Communications Director Beth Graser said.

Moving forward, district leaders say they would consider working with the city to put in a flashing cross indicator. In the meantime, parents are staying cautious while walking in the area.

“[My kids] are not walking across that crosswalk anymore, I’ll tell you that,” Perez said.

Investigators said at this point it looks like the driver will not be charged with a crime.

