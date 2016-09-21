FBI: Wanted murder suspect with ties to Portland turns himself in to Tacoma police

A wanted Washington murder suspect thought to possibly be in Portland turned himself in to police in Tacoma, according to the FBI.

The FBI asked for the public's help locating 50-year-old Yancy Wade Ray earlier this month.

Ray was wanted on charges of second-degree murder and unlawful possession of a firearm for the shooting death of Hyson Sabb in Tacoma on Sept. 3.

Investigators said Ray was fighting with a woman over drugs when Sabb tried to step in, leading to the shooting.

The FBI reported that Ray, who also uses the street name "Slim" and the alias "Yancy Grayson," has ties to Tacoma and Portland.

It was believed that he might have been staying in the Portland area in the week after the shooting, according to the FBI.

On Wednesday, the FBI reported that Ray turned himself in to Tacoma police. Ray was listed on the Pierce County Jail roster, having been booked at 1:14 p.m. Wednesday.

He was being held without bail.

No other details were immediately released about the investigation, including whether Ray was in the Portland area following the shooting.

