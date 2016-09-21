First responders hospitalized in hazmat incident at Longview apartment

Two first responders were hospitalized due to exposure at the scene of a hazmat incident inside a Longview apartment.

Police and firefighters responded to reports of a suicidal person in an apartment on the 1700 block of Hemlock Street at 4:38 p.m. Tuesday.

A police officer who first arrived at the scene said there was a strong odor in the apartment making breathing difficult.

Firefighters entered the apartment using self-contained breathing apparatuses. They discovered a note inside that said, "Caution CO2."

A semi-conscious person was found on the bathroom floor and taken to the hospital in serious condition.

As the investigation continued, a firefighter reported a burning sensation on his arm and was taken to the hospital for treatment of chemical burns. The exposed police officer was also evaluated at the hospital.

Both the officer and firefighter were later released.

A hazmat team was called out to investigate and clear the scene. The complex was evacuated and electricity was disconnected to the building.

It was later determined the incident was confined to the initial apartment. Everyone was allowed back inside, except for that apartment and one next to it.

By Wednesday morning, the first responders who were hospitalized had returned to work.

A condition update was not available for the person in the apartment who was taken to the hospital. Firefighters said the patient provided information to hospital staff about the chemicals in the apartment, but no other details were released.

Copyright 2016 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.